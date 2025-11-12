The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain have discussed efforts to boost cooperation in the economy and other areas, including revising the bilateral free trade pact and strengthening the partnership in renewable energy, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met one-on-one for the first time with British Secretary of State Yvette Cooper on the margins of the Group of Seven foreign ministerial meeting in Canada, where Cho is attending this week as the representative of a guest nation.

During the meeting, Cho expressed hope that the two countries will continue to deepen economic cooperation by expediting the process for the revision of the free trade agreement.

Cooper, in turn, said Britain hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in renewable energy to help boost growth and job creation, and explore new avenues of partnership in artificial intelligence, climate change and defense.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine and agreed to work together in addressing global issues. (Yonhap)