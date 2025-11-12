The foreign minister of Laos has arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea's state media reported Wednesday, just about a month after the leaders of the two countries held summit talks in the North in October.

A delegation, led by Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the foreign minister of the Southeast Asian country, arrived in Pyongyang the previous day upon invitation by the North's foreign ministry, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The KCNA did not provide further details on the purpose or duration of the visit, but the move raised views that the delegation will likely discuss follow-up measures following summit talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the talks held on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10.

The Lao president was among the foreign state leaders and senior officials who attended celebratory events in Pyongyang to mark the party founding anniversary, including a large-scale military parade.

North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974. (Yonhap)