The Sudanese Embassy in Seoul called on the international community to act decisively to preserve Sudan’s unity and sovereignty at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Intense clashes in central Sudan’s North Kordofan have displaced around 2,000 people in just three days, according to the UN migration agency, as the two-year civil war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues to claim tens of thousands of lives.

The conflict, which began in April 2023 over a power struggle between Sudan’s army and the RSF, has worsened ongoing post-2019 unrest. The fighting has triggered famine and alleged genocidal acts in Darfur. Although the RSF briefly seized Khartoum, the army regained control in March of this year.

"I call on the international and regional community, including the UN Security Council and international human rights organizations, to immediately designate the Rapid Support Forces militia as a 'terrorist organization,'" Amira Agarib, Sudanese Ambassador to Korea, told reporters in Seoul, condemning the RSF's actions.

She urged the international community to designate the RSF as a terrorist organization, pointing to the humanitarian catastrophe in El Fasher, which has been under siege for 18 months.

“During this period, the world became aware of massacres and other atrocities carried out by RSF fighters, who prevented humanitarian aid, causing starvation and forcing people to eat animal feed, weeds and peanut shells,” she said, referring to the killing of 2,000 civilians in two days, attacks on hospitals that resulted in the deaths of 450 patients and medical staff, widespread sexual violence and targeted ethnic killings.

“One of the militia, Abu Lu, confessed to personally killing over 600 people. We have hundreds of videos and photographs documenting these atrocities,” Agarib said, drawing a distinction between Sudan’s national army and the RSF.

Agarib said Sudan’s army is the country’s legitimate military, while the RSF is a terrorist group. She added that the government is open to talks only with guarantees for civilian safety and accountability, warning that foreign support from over 17 countries is fueling the war in violation of UN sanctions.

According to UN reports, an estimated 26,000 people have fled El Fasher recently, facing extortion, arbitrary arrests, looting and harassment. UNICEF has reported that about 600,000 people have fled the city and nearby camps, half of them children, many of whom are starving without lifesaving nutrition.

“At least 6,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are now without treatment,” Agarib said.

“I thank the Korean government for providing humanitarian aid and encourage continued support for Sudan’s peace, security and humanitarian assistance,” Agarib said.