Spectacular music comes back with new cast

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is set to return to Blue Square in Seoul for the first time in three years this winter, bringing back its extravagant flair and high-octane theatricality.

“To me, is what a musical truly is,” new cast member Lee Seok-hoon said of the production during a press conference on Monday.

Cha Yun-hae, also new to the production, said, “Some shows are visually spectacular, others have beautiful storytelling, and some are driven by exceptional music. ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ combines all three.”

Set in 1890s Paris, the musical tells a passionate love story between Satine and Christian, but presents it with a modern musical twist. Lee, Cha and Hong Kwang-ho, who returns to the show, will alternate in the role of Christian, a young writer who falls for Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. Satine will be played by Kim Ji-woo and Jeong Sun-ah.

Both the actors and the creative team expressed confidence in delivering a spectacular production featuring a mashup of more than 70 hit songs by global pop icons including Madonna, Elton John, Sia, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Adele and Rihanna.

Jacinta John, international associate director of production, emphasized the show’s immersive and grand approach.

“It is an extraordinary spectacle styled with a maximal aesthetic, which means everything is at 100 percent,” she said. “We have more than 2,500 light bulbs on stage. The sound design is enormous and the storytelling reaches the highest emotional peaks.”

CJ ENM, which has been part of the musical’s global production team from the early stages, sees the show’s immersive qualities as a core reason for its strong reception.

Ye Ju-yeol, head of CJ ENM’s performance division, said the Korean premiere in 2022 saw unique audience behavior. “Venue data showed something striking — audiences stayed inside the theater far longer than usual. Many arrived early to immerse themselves in the Moulin Rouge universe before the curtain,” he said. Audiences are free to take photos inside the venue to engage with the set and the cast, making the experience not just a performance, but an interactive journey into the show’s universe, he added.

Choi recalled that when the musical was being developed globally, the theater market was dominated by works with strong social or political themes.

“There was a thirst for something truly spectacular — a production that even international visitors who don’t speak Korean or English could enjoy,” Choi said.

Premiering in Boston in 2018 before opening on Broadway in 2019, the musical has won 10 Tony Awards, including best musical. It is currently running on Broadway.

The second Korean run will take place Nov. 27 to Feb. 22. Ticket prices range from 90,000 won to 180,000 won.