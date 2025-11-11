State-run think tank revises growth outlook up to 0.9% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026, pointing to consumption-led recovery

Korea’s state-run Korea Development Institute raised its growth outlook for 2025 and 2026, marking its first upward revision in a year as private consumption shows signs of recovery.

In its second biannual economic outlook report, the institute forecast Korea’s gross domestic product to expand 0.9 percent this year, reflecting 0.3 percent growth in the first half and 1.5 percent in the second, and marking a 0.1 percentage point increase from its August forecast.

Growth is expected to pick up to 1.8 percent in 2026, up from the previously projected 1.6 percent, with the economy projected to post a modest recovery led by domestic demand despite softer exports, KDI said.

The revision marks the first upward adjustment this year after a series of cuts. KDI had initially forecast 2 percent growth for 2025 late last year but lowered it to 1.6 percent in March amid political unrest following December’s martial law incident, and again to 0.8 percent in May as global trade conditions deteriorated.

KDI’s 0.9 percent forecast aligns with the latest projections from the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of Korea, but falls slightly short of the OECD’s 1 percent outlook.

KDI said the economy is gradually regaining momentum, supported by stronger consumption and steady export growth. GDP rose 1.2 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the fastest pace this year, driven by gains in private consumption, up 1.3 percent; capital investment, up 2.4 percent and exports, up 1.5 percent.

The institute expects consumption to remain the main growth driver next year as the economy weathers slowing exports.

“The impact of tariff hikes is expected to gradually spread, which could lead to a mild slowdown in Korea's export growth,” KDI noted, adding the semiconductor market is likely to remain strong, but global economic growth is expected to slow moderately amid ongoing trade tensions.

The effects are starting to show in the US, said KDI, with tariff hikes pushing up inflation and weakening employment, while mounting concerns over an economic slowdown have driven down long-term interest rates. China is also experiencing a broader economic slowdown, compounded by a prolonged slump in its property market, it added.

KDI cited the IMF’s latest forecast that the global economy will grow 3.1 percent in 2026, slightly below this year’s 3.2 percent projection.

One key risk factor is the exchange rate, the think tank warned.

“With the exchange rate remaining at a high level, there is a possibility of rising upward pressure on prices,” KDI said, adding that if the won depreciates further against the US dollar from its current level — above 1,400, where it has hovered since September — inflation could exceed the 2 percent target. Inflation is projected at 2.1 percent this year, easing by 0.1 percentage point next year.

For now, KDI expects the Korean won to remain near its current level.

Regulators should aim to gradually normalize macroeconomic policy in line with the recovery, the institute advised. “Fiscal policy should steadily scale back its expansionary stance in step with the pace of growth, while monetary policy maintains its current footing and remains flexible to potential inflation risks,” it added.