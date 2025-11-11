Korean automaker picked as first supplier of electric buses in Indonesian tourist city

Hyundai Motor has been selected as the official supplier of electric buses for Indonesia’s Bali, the Korean automaker said Tuesday.

According to Hyundai Motor, which won the bid led by the Global Green Growth Institute on behalf of the Indonesian government in August this year, it received high ratings in the competitiveness of electric bus quality, after-sales services and experience in pro-environmental official development assistance projects.

The automaker will supply 10 units of its battery-powered County Electric to Bali, making them the first electric buses to hit the roads of Indonesia’s popular tourism destination. The electric buses will be used for public transportation.

The automaker previously provided the same model to Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, in November last year.

“It is meaningful to provide electric buses to Bali, where people from all over the world visit,” said Kim Seong-nam, president of Hyundai Motor’s Asia and Pacific headquarters. “We plan to continuously provide support for establishing eco-friendly public transportation in major cities of Indonesia in various aspects.”

The County Electric, which is equipped with a 128-kilowatt-hour battery, can drive up to 303 kilometers per charge and can be charged to 80 percent in about an hour with a DC fast charger.