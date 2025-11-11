A pan-governmental investigation into civil servants involved in former-President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration is set to be launched after President Lee Jae Myung agreed to a proposal from the prime minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok proposed that the investigation be completed by January and undertaken by "the task force to respect the Constitution and innovate the government" (working title). Kim added that the task force will come up with a follow-up measure before Seollal, or Lunar New Year, celebrations in February.

Kim's proposal came as ongoing special counsel probes and criminal trials into Yoon and his aides have "lingered on, which prevents (the country) from overcoming the fallout from the insurrection," Kim said at a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, which Lee presided over.

Kim highlighted a recent case of military officers who were promoted in October despite being suspected of involvement in Yoon's martial law imposition as well as operations to arrest election authority officials while the short-lived martial law was in effect.

In response to the surprise proposal, Lee said the separate investigation is "something that must be done."

"(Those involved in Yoon's) insurrection should face consequences — either through criminal punishment after the special counsel investigation, administrative punishment or career disadvantages — depending on the gravity of their involvement (in the martial law imposition)," Lee said.