The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday said it plans to impose stricter regulations on promotional collaborations between alcohol products and well-known food brands, saying such marketing appears to encourage alcohol consumption.

Ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Rep. Nam In-soon recently asked the ministry about the collaborative marketing campaigns run for many alcohol brands, such as Gompyo Wheat Beer, promoted by 7Brau brewery and Daehan Flour Mills. With its cans featuring the well-known Gompyo flour brand, Gompyo Wheat Beer became the best-selling beer at convenience store chain CU shortly after its release in 2020.

Rep. Nam, a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, said such branding campaigns can lead to misperceptions about drinking alcohol, possibly equating it to using items in a video game rather than consuming a substance that can harm one's health.

The ministry agreed with her in its written response, saying, "they (products promoted in brand collaborations) appear to encourage or induce alcohol consumption, much like using items in games."

The National Health Promotion Act states in Article 8-2 that advertisements for alcohol shall not directly promote or induce consumption.

The government will work with the state-run Korea Health Promotion Institute in monitoring marketing strategies for alcohol that fall outside the norm. The plan is still under review, but the ministry vowed to impose strict punishments on those who repeatedly violate the government's guidelines.