Provincial governments across South Korea are stepping up efforts to attract overseas Koreans in a bid to curb their declining populations, offering a range of living experience programs and support measures.

Wonju in Gangwon Province launched a project titled “Experience Living in Wonju” on Oct. 26, inviting participation by Koreans residing in Australia. Twenty participants spent 15 days exploring the region’s culture by visiting Chiaksan National Park and a local history museum. They also attended lectures on reverse immigration, asset management and health care.

South Chungcheong Province held a briefing session in Los Angeles under the title “The best destination for reverse immigration and cozy life” in May. The province plans to sell unsold housing units to Korean residents overseas in cooperation with the Chungcheongnamdo Development Corp.

South Gyeongsang Province operates a long-term residency program that allows overseas Koreans to stay for a month to familiarize themselves with the area before deciding whether to move permanently. Participants receive living expenses in exchange for sharing their experiences on social media. Upon arrival in Korea, they are also offered transportation to their accommodations.

According to the Overseas Koreans Agency, 1,565 people who had previously emigrated returned to Korea last year. Of them, 56.3 percent, or 881 individuals, were in their 60s or older. Those aged 65 and above are eligible for dual citizenship through the citizenship recovery system.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety designated 89 areas nationwide as population-declining regions in 2021.