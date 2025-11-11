The presidential office in Seoul is likely to be moved from Yongsan-gu back to Cheong Wa Dae in early December, a key campaign pledge by President Lee Jae Myung, local media reported Tuesday.

Citing unnamed government sources, the reports said the relocation could occur between Dec. 8 and 14, though the presidential office said that “nothing has been confirmed.”

Under the Office of the Administrative Secretary, which was established in June to oversee the relocation, most of the renovation work at the former presidential compound has been completed, the reports said.

If the relocation does take place in December, it would mark the end of the “Yongsan era,” which began with the inauguration of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May 2022, and, after three years and seven months, the beginning of a renewed “Cheong Wa Dae era.”

Returning to Cheong Wa Dae was one of President Lee’s campaign promises and was included in his initial state affairs plan. During his campaign, Lee said he would use the Yongsan office while quickly readying the Cheong Wa Dae facilities in order to move in as soon as possible.

Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, has long served as South Korea's presidential compound, housing both the executive office and residence. Since it ceased official use, it has been open to public tours, attracting millions of visitors.

The government, following Lee's inauguration in June, approved a reserve fund of 25.9 billion won ($17 million) for the move. This was about 11.9 billion won less than the 37.8 billion won spent to relocate to Yongsan under former President Yoon.

Public tours of Cheong Wa Dae were suspended on Aug. 1, and the Presidential Security Service officially began preparations for the move that day.

During a parliamentary hearing earlier this month, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said, “Construction is underway with the goal of moving within this year.”

Preparations to relocate the presidential office are being expedited, but the presidential residence is expected to be moved later, in the first half of next year.