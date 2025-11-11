Chuu invited fans to a fan concert in Seoul on Dec. 13-14, according to her agency ATRP on Tuesday.

The news of her second fan concert came in the form of a holiday-themed poster, complete with a Christmas tree, a wreath and a pile of presents, against a pink door with her name written on a plaque.

The meetup will be Chuu's first in Korea in about two years. Between the two gigs, she rolled out two mini albums: the second and third EPs, “Strawberry Rush” and “Only Cry in the Rain.”

The singer also branched into acting, taking a supporting role in the rom-com drama “My Girlfriend is the Man!” which aired over the summer She participated in the drama soundtrack as well.