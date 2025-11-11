KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -- Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau said it was investigating the country's energy sector on Monday, alleging a $100 million kickback scheme involving the state nuclear power company.

The state agency, which operates independently of the Ukrainian government, announced the investigation as Ukraine braces for winter with its power sector under frequent fire from Russia and facing regular outages.

It alleged in a statement published on social media that a "high-level criminal organization" was behind the scheme which it said was led by a businessman and included a former adviser to the energy minister, nuclear power operator Energoatom's head of security and four "back office" workers.

"In total, approximately 100 million USD passed through this so-called laundromat," the agency said in the statement, which did not name any of the individuals.

Energoatom currently operates three nuclear plants that supply Ukraine with more than half of its electricity.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that officials needed to work with the anti-corruption bureau to root out graft.

Four months ago, Zelenskyy sought unsuccessfully to restrict the bureau's independence, before being forced into a U-turn by protests.

"Everyone who has been involved in corruption schemes must receive a clear legal response. There must be criminal verdicts," Zelenskyy said Monday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said her government was waiting for the outcome of the investigation and offered any help anti-corruption bodies might need.

"Acting against corruption is one of the government's key priorities," she said. "There must be sentences and the inevitability of punishment for unlawful activity." The opposition European Solidarity party, led by ex-President Petro Poroshenko, said on Monday evening it was initiating a parliamentary procedure to oust the entire cabinet of ministers in response to the allegations.

A lawmaker from another opposition party tabled a separate motion to dismiss the energy and justice ministers.

For now, the moves are unlikely to succeed in a chamber where Zelenskyy's allies command a de facto majority, but are a sign of growing political challenges to the president's once-unrivalled wartime authority.

Energoatom said in a statement on social media that anti-corruption officials were conducting searches in its offices on Monday, and it was cooperating with the investigation.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said at a press conference on Monday evening that although she was unfamiliar with the details of the case, she was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and that those found responsible should be held accountable.

"I hope that the transparency of the investigation will reassure our international partners," she said.

Ukraine's power system has been significantly damaged by a campaign of Russian bombardment this autumn, causing power cuts across the country as Moscow presses on with its war against its smaller neighbor.

Russia has not hit nuclear plants, but has hit substations connected to them, Ukrainian authorities say.

The NABU anti-corruption bureau published photographs of thick bundles of Ukraine's hryvnia currency, US dollars and euros stuffed into bags and stacked on a table.

It did not specify who they belonged to.

"The minister's adviser and the director of security at Energoatom took control of all the company's purchases and created conditions under which all Energoatom's contractors had to pay illegal benefits," said NABU's chief detective, Oleksandr Abakumov.

He alleged that those involved in the scheme had discussed raising the kickback rate to 15 percent in October during the construction of protective structures at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

According to investigators, Energoatom's counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks of 10-15 percent to avoid having payments for services or goods blocked, or losing their supplier status.

"A strategic enterprise with an annual income of over 200 billion hryvnias ($4.79 billion) was managed not by the proper officials, but by third parties who had no formal authority," the statement said.

The anti-corruption bureau said it had conducted 70 searches and all its detectives had been involved in an investigation that has lasted 15 months and gathered 1,000 hours of audio recordings.

In July 2025, large protests and international criticism forced the president to reverse course and restore the independence of Ukraine's two main anti-corruption agencies.

Eradicating graft and shoring up the rule of law are key requirements for Kyiv to join the EU, which Ukrainians see as critical to their future as they fend off a Russian invasion.