The government said Tuesday all aircraft takeoffs and landings across South Korea will be temporarily prohibited to regulate noise during this year's annual College Scholastic Ability Test later this week.

According to the transportation ministry, aircraft takeoffs and landings will be restricted for 35 minutes between 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. Thursday during the English listening evaluation portion of the national college entrance exam.

All aircraft in flight, excluding those in emergency situations, must remain in the air at an altitude of 3 kilometers or higher under the direction of air traffic control authorities.

The ministry said the measure is aimed at preventing aircraft noise during the exam.

The operating schedules of 140 flights will be adjusted in advance to avoid the time frame, and airlines will provide advance notices of the change to passengers with reservations, according to the ministry.

The CSAT is one of the nation's most important academic events as it is the culmination of years of hard work for many students anxious to enter top universities. (Yonhap)