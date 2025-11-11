Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before a special counsel team Tuesday to undergo questioning over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The jailed former president was brought to the office of special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon in a prison van and entered the building via underground parking, an exception to the rule that key suspects enter through the first floor lobby.

The special counsel team said it allowed the exception to ensure Yoon's safety at the request of his lawyers.

Yoon faces charges of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in the case.

Investigators suspect he ordered the presidential office and the defense ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility

The former president is also suspected of helping former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him the country's ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

Yoon has largely ignored summonses by three special counsel teams each investigating his failed attempt to impose martial law in December, various corruption allegations surrounding his wife Kim Keon Hee, and the Marine's case.

This is the first time he has appeared before Lee's team, and only the second time he has complied with any special counsel summons.

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains without wearing a life vest or other safety equipment. (Yonhap)