Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party held a rally Tuesday to denounce the prosecution's decision not to appeal a high-profile development corruption case linked to President Lee Jae Myung.

The protest came amid growing controversy over the prosecution's failure to file the appeal by last Friday's deadline, which PPP lawmakers and critics alleged was a result of government interference.

Around 40 PPP lawmakers gathered in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok, who had instructed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to review its decision to appeal.

PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog condemned Noh at the rally, accusing him of "selling out the 70-year pride of the prosecution to petty criminals" in order to curry favor with the presidential office and the justice ministry.

They also called for a parliamentary investigation into the case and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the truth behind the decision.

The PPP lawmakers plan to visit the justice ministry in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, later in the day to stage a rally and demand a meeting with Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jung denied Lee had any part in the recent decision, though he said he did convey his opinion to the Supreme Prosecutors Office to "decide carefully after considering various circumstances."

The development corruption case centers on allegations that a small number of unheard-of private asset management companies, including Hwacheon Daeyu, were allowed to reap astronomical investment profits from a real estate development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong district in 2015, when Lee was the city's mayor.

Lee stood trial on charges of inflicting losses to Seongnam Development Corp., which was in charge of the project, before a court indefinitely postponed his trial following his presidential election victory in June.

In a separate trial, however, a district court sentenced Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., and Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, to eight-year prison terms each on charges that include breach of duty on Oct. 31.

Three other suspects were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to six years.

With the prosecution's decision to forgo the appeal, the appellate court cannot impose a heavier sentence than that handed down by the lower court, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act. (Yonhap)