KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage, has announced the firm's expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence across the Middle East. This move is part of Lockton's broader international strategy to ensure proximity to clients and deliver tailored insurance solutions in high-growth markets.

Across its global footprint, Lockton has strategically expanded operations to meet the evolving needs of clients in key regions. The Middle East is a cornerstone of this strategy, with the firm continuing to invest in local leadership, capabilities, and technology to support businesses navigating evolving risk environments.

The decision to enter Saudi Arabia reflects the Kingdom's growing role as a regional economic powerhouse. With increasing demand for insurance and risk advisory services across industries such as construction, energy, healthcare, and financial services, Lockton's presence will offer clients enhanced access to global expertise, delivered through a local lens.

Lockton's Saudi Arabia retail operation launches with a team of 20 specialists and insurance and risk advisors, ensuring clients will benefit from both global best practices and local market understanding.

As part of this expansion, Mohammad Al Abdul Jabbar has been appointed as CEO for Lockton's retail operations in Saudi Arabia. A seasoned insurance executive, Al Abdul Jabbar brings more than two decades of experience across both insurance broking and underwriting, having held senior leadership roles at leading insurance brokers as well as local insurers. His career spans the full spectrum of the insurance value chain, from underwriting commercial lines and Takaful, to leading regional business development and managing complex insurance and risk portfolios for multinational clients. Al Abdul Jabbar also serves as vice chairman of the executive committee of the General Committee of Insurance & Reinsurance Brokers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting his deep industry involvement and commitment to advancing the sector.

"Saudi Arabia is a critical market for Lockton and our expansion here reflects our long-term commitment to the region and our clients," said Faris Khatib, CEO of Lockton Middle East and North Africa. "Mohammad's appointment brings a strong combination of broking and underwriting expertise, deep market knowledge and a client-first mindset. His leadership will be instrumental in building our operations and delivering value to clients across the Kingdom."

"Lockton's growth is driven by our belief in being where our clients need us most," said Chris Brown, CEO of Lockton International. "Expanding into Saudi Arabia allows us to support businesses in one of the world's most dynamic economies. We are thrilled to welcome Mohammad to our leadership team; his experience and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with Lockton's culture and our ambition to be the most client-focused insurance broker globally."

