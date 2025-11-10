South Korea reported a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) case at a chicken farm in the country's northwest, authorities said Monday.

The case was discovered at the farm in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, prompting authorities to take quarantine measures, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The case marks the third AI case at a poultry farm this year.

The ministry said it will launch a special quarantine check on poultry farms across the country to prevent the outbreak of additional cases. (Yonhap)