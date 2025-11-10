W1.4tr blueprint to teach AI from elementary school to the workplace

After South Korea scrapped its ambitious plan to introduce artificial intelligence-powered digital textbooks, the government is taking another step to cement its standing as a global AI leader — this time, by investing 1.4 trillion won ($960 million) to nurture AI talent from elementary school to postgraduate researchers.

The Education Ministry on Monday announced its first-ever national blueprint titled “AI Talent Development Plan for All,” aimed at strengthening AI capabilities throughout a person’s lifetime.

The plan, the first of its kind, outlines how South Korea aims to become one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses by building a complete human resources pipeline across the education system, while preventing further "brain drain."

The country also faces growing concerns over its AI talent pipeline, as many top-performing students continue to shy away from science and engineering fields, gravitating instead toward medicine and other high-paying professions.

According to the 2024 Global AI Index by UK-based analytics firm Tortoise Media, South Korea ranked sixth among 83 countries in overall AI competitiveness, reflecting its robust infrastructure and government investment. However, in the talent category — which measures the quality and quantity of AI specialists, research output and workforce readiness — South Korea ranked 13th, underscoring a persistent shortage of skilled professionals.

Fast track for AI talent

To accelerate the supply of high-level AI professionals, the government will introduce a new “fast track” program that allows outstanding students to complete their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in just 5.5 years — cutting the typical academic timeline of more than eight years. The system is designed to enable top researchers to enter industry or academia in their early 20s.

The plan also calls for expanding AI admission tracks at science and specialized high schools, which will double from the current 14 to 27 institutions next year.

In addition, to retain Korea’s top scholars — many of whom are being recruited by foreign universities — the government will consider establishing a “National Distinguished Professorship” system, allowing elite researchers to continue teaching and conducting research beyond the current retirement age of 65. The measure would apply to both public and private universities.

Supporting regions to bridge AI gaps

Acknowledging concerns that AI advancements could widen the gap between Seoul and other regions of the country, the government will strengthen regional AI universities as local innovation hubs.

Three national base universities will receive a combined 30 billion won next year to establish AI-focused colleges, develop region-specialized programs, and build infrastructure such as GPU computing facilities.

The initiative also introduces joint research clusters under the Brain Korea 21 program, encouraging collaboration between regional and smaller universities. AI-focused departments and graduate programs will expand their admission quotas to meet growing demand for skilled researchers, with relaxed conditions for public universities that already meet staffing standards for teaching.

To enhance industry-academic cooperation, the government will expand corporate-linked degree programs tailored to industry needs. Companies will be encouraged to establish in-house graduate schools and train AI professionals internally.

AI education in grade schools

In elementary and secondary education, the government will invest 900 billion won in elementary and middle schools, and 500 billion won in high schools to integrate AI learning from the ground up.

Starting in 2026, AI Education Support Centers will be established at three regional education offices, expanding to all 17 nationwide by 2028. These centers will provide training for students, parents and teachers, and connect schools with universities and businesses to support AI-focused career programs.

AI-oriented Meister high schools will be newly designated, with seven added each year through 2030. Specialized vocational high schools will also be restructured toward AI-related disciplines, raising the share of departments offering AI courses from 20 percent today to 50 percent by 2030.

All elementary, middle and high schools will be equipped with intelligent science labs by 2027, up from 60 percent today, to enable hands-on learning in robotics and data-driven experiments.

The number of AI-focused schools, which offer extra information-technology courses and AI clubs, will grow from 730 this year to 2,000 by 2028. Meanwhile, the government plans to revise the national K–12 curriculum to formally include AI education as a core subject.

The blueprint emphasizes that AI education will not be limited to specialists but extended to non-STEM students and adult learners.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin described the initiative as central to South Korea’s economic and technological future.

“AI talent development is a matter of national survival that we must all work on together,” he said. “The Education Ministry will ensure that every citizen can use AI easily in everyday life, while fostering diverse talent to lead the era of AI transformation.”