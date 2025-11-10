SHARING WARMTH WITH KIMCHI — Hana Financial Group executives, employees and their families join a "gimjang," or kimchi-making, event at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Monday as part of the 2025 Modu Hana Day campaign. Some 250 people, including representatives of Hana's partner firms, participated in the annual event to donate kimchi to Youngnak Borinwon, a child care facility in central Seoul. Hana Financial Chair Ham Young-joo (center) said the firm will "share warmth with those experiencing difficulties," providing "practical support" to underprivileged individuals. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)