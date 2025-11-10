Novelist Lee Ki-ho, poet Shin Hae-uk, playwright and director Joo Eun-gil and translator Chi-Young Kim have been selected as the winners of the 33rd Daesan Literary Awards, the Daesan Foundation announced Monday during a press conference held at the Kyobo Tower in Seoul.

The winning works are Lee’s novel “The Cheerful, Struggle-Free Life of Lee Sibong,” Shin’s poetry collection “The Edge of Nature and Natural History,” Joo’s play “The Great Battle at the Sheep Ranch” and Kim’s English translation of Cheon Myeong-kwan’s International Booker-shortlisted novel “Whale.”

Lee’s novel tells the story of a Bichon Frise named Sibong. The judges said the author “humorously conveys insights about life through the story of an animal.”

Joo’s “The Great Battle at the Sheep Ranch” was praised for “its dynamic rhythm and language that freely cross boundaries, showing the emergence of a new landscape in Korean theater.”

Regarding the English translation of “Whale,” the judges said, “The translator creatively restructured the boldness of the original, resulting in a powerful reading experience.”

The Daesan Literary Awards, organized by the Daesan Foundation, honor outstanding works in poetry, fiction and translation each year, while the drama and literary criticism categories are awarded biennially.

The award ceremony will take place Dec. 5 at the President Hotel in central Seoul. Each winner will receive 50 million won in prize money and a bronze sculpture titled “Pine Tree” by sculptor Yang Hwa-sun.

The three winning Korean-language works will also be considered for translation and overseas publication.