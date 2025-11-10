COUPANG HACKS REAL-WORLD PROBLEMS WITH AI -- Participants work through the night at “Hackseoul 2025,” a 24-hour hackathon held at Coupang’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. Co-hosted by the e-commerce giant Coupang, the event was themed “Artificial Intelligence to Solve Real-World Problems and Future Innovation,” bringing together global firms across AI, blockchain and cloud computing, including Nvidia, Korea’s Lambda256 and Coupang’s IT arm Elev8. More than 120 developers, engineers and designers collaborated to build AI-powered solutions in commerce, logistics, fintech, trust and safety, and creative content. (Coupang)