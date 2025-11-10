Korean food exports to Africa surged more than 70 percent in the first nine months of the year, emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for K-food globally, data showed Monday.

K-food exports to African countries reached $174.3 million in the January-September period, up 72 percent from a year earlier. Export volume also rose 45 percent to around 183,000 metric tons, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.

Seafood accounted for more than 70 percent of total shipments to Africa, totaling $124 million, and rising demand for instant noodles and sauces signals a shift toward more diverse products. Ramyeon exports jumped 33.9 percent to $7.77 million while sauce exports rose 22.5 percent to $4.57 million.

Among African nations, Nigeria was the top destination with $36.6 million in imports, marking a 100.3 percent on-year increase, followed closely by Ghana, which saw a nearly 300 percent surge to $36.4 million. Other high-performing markets included Ivory Coast, up 62.3 percent; South Africa, up 50 percent; and Tunisia, up 48.1 percent.

Meanwhile, total Korean food exports surpassed $10 billion as of September, led by the United States with a 15.3 percent increase. Europe saw 15.8 percent growth, while exports to Gulf Cooperation Council countries rose 9.6 percent.