Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has expressed opposition to building a high-rise commercial complex near Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site in central Seoul.

In a Facebook post Monday, Kim wrote, “Jongmyo is in distress. After the unimaginable and reckless behavior of Kim Keon Hee was revealed, now the Seoul city government says it will allow high-rise development right in front of it,” referring to the capital city's decision to ease height restrictions in the area. The former first lady has faced criticism after it was revealed that she had invited private guests for tea at a pavilion within the shrine compound.

“The debate over a World Heritage site, a symbol of national pride, and surrounding development is not a simple conflict between development and preservation. Cultural heritage in the city, especially UNESCO sites, requires an approach that seeks a sustainable balance between historical value and development needs,” he added.

The prime minister also highlighted the Han River bus project, saying they city government has “pushed ahead recklessly ... causing a burden on citizens." Urging Seoul to instead "listen more carefully to public concerns,” he promised to "order the government to begin improving relevant laws and systems to properly address this issue.”

His comments came after the Supreme Court on Nov. 6 upheld the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s revised ordinance that eased construction restrictions around cultural assets. The legal dispute began two years ago after the Seoul City Council revised the ordinance without the consent of the Korea Heritage Service.

Following the ruling, the city is expected to approve the Sewoon District 4 redevelopment project, which envisions building a towering commercial and residential, multipurpose complex about 180 meters from the shrine. The height limit for buildings near Jongno will rise from 55 meters to 101 meters, while the limit near Cheonggye Stream will increase from 71.9 meters to 145 meters. The city aims to see the project completed by 2030.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said on Nov. 7 that “calm dialogue is needed rather than distortion of facts and aggressive agitation,” amid growing controversy over the redevelopment project.