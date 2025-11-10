Miyeon of I-dle wrapped up promoting her second solo EP “My, Lover.”

The mini album sold more than 200,000 copies in the first week, a career-high for her as a solo singer whose first solo EP “My” logged about 99,000 about 3 1/2 years ago.

Main track “Say My Name” debuted atop real-time music chart Bugs while the seven-track set topped two major music charts in China. The album also made iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions, including Russia where it claimed the No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, a pop-up store celebrating the release of the EP is running until Nov. 11 in Seoul, and will move to Taipei later this month.