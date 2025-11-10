Fans speculate collapse may be linked to singer's recent extreme weight loss

K-pop soloist HyunA had to be carried off stage after she suddenly collapsed during a performance at the Waterbomb festival in Macao on Sunday.

In a video uploaded to X, the 33-year-old singer faints while singing her mega-hit "Bubble Pop."

As soon as she lost consciousness and fell, the dancers on stage quickly ran to her and held her up. Moments later, a security guard carried her off the stage.

Hours after the incident, HyunA apologized on Instagram.

"I'm sorry for not being able to perform as professionally as I wanted to. Honestly, I don't remember anything (that happened on stage)," the post read.

"Many fans from Macao came (to see the performance), and of course, my fans too. Everyone came all the way to Macao, and I'm so sorry. I'll improve my stamina and continue giving my best," the post further read as the singer reassured fans, saying she was "really okay."

Although the exact cause of her collapse remains unknown, fans speculate that it may be linked to the singer's recent extreme weight loss. HyunA revealed on her Nov. 3 Instagram post that she had lost 10 kilograms in just one month.

Surprising fans with the transformation, the singer revealed that she had gone from weighing 50-something kilograms to 40-something kilograms.