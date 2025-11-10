ISLAMABAD (AFP) -- Pakistan said Sunday it was committed to "dialogue" with Afghanistan despite peace talks ending after deadly violence, with Islamabad stressing its security concerns persist.

The two sides met in Istanbul in an effort to cement a truce agreed on Oct. 19 in Qatar, after dozens of people were killed in cross-border fire between the South Asian nations. In its first acknowledgement that the negotiations were over, Islamabad said the third round of talks "concluded" on Friday.

"Pakistan remains committed to (the) resolution of bilateral differences through dialogue," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "However, Pakistan's core concern, i.e. terrorism emanating from Afghanistan needs to be addressed first and foremost."

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan that regularly claims deadly attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban deny sheltering the group.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the Taliban government avoided "taking any measures on (the) ground and tried to back out of the commitments they had undertaken at the first round."

The statement came a day after the Afghan government said its ceasefire with Pakistan would remain even though their latest talks failed, blaming Islamabad's "irresponsible and uncooperative" approach.

"During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own," Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that mediation was moving "in the right direction."

"We're hoping for positive results," he told reporters, adding that senior Turkish officials would likely visit Islamabad in the coming week.

Islamabad also accuses Afghanistan of acting with the support of India, its historical enemy, during a period of closer ties between New Delhi and Kabul. Afghanistan, meanwhile, wants its territorial sovereignty to be respected and accuses Islamabad of supporting armed groups against it.

Each side has threatened a resumption of hostilities that saw more than 70 people killed and hundreds wounded last month.