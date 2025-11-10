Boy band Verivery will release its first new album in over 2 1 /2 years, announced agency Jellyfish Entertainment on Monday.

The group hinted in a livestream last month that its fourth single album, “Lost and Found,” releases Dec. 1.

Verivery debuted in 2019 with EP “Veri-Us” and its most recent release was seventh EP “Liminality - Ep. Dream.” Last week, the six members held a fan meetup in Seoul, 2 1/2 years after they last greeted fans at a fan concert. The fan meeting will be held also in Hong Kong and Tokyo later this month.

Between the fan concert and fan meetup, the band toured the US and Japan and Dongheon completed his mandatory military service. The leader, with Gyehyeon and Kangmin, participated in the idol competition program, “Boys II Planet,” and the bandmates renewed their contracts with the agency right after the show.