Postal agency also increases budget for delivery workers’ protective gear and safety in harsh weather

The state-run Korea Post announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend deliveries during periods of severe cold or heavy snowfall to protect its workers.

The policy will remain in effect through the end of February.

“Amid cold waves and snowstorms, we will make every effort to ensure that our employees can work safely,” said Kwak Byung-jin, acting head of Korea Post.

Customers will be notified in advance if mail is delayed when postal workers pause deliveries or take shelter due to extreme cold, snow, or icy roads.

Workplaces will provide heated rest areas and monitor employees’ health daily, the agency added.

Also, to help workers stay warm, Korea Post said it will spend 770 million won ($529,000) on protective gear, including hand warmers, neck warmers and masks, up from last year’s budget of 640 million won.

In addition, the agency plans to distribute self-check guides to help workers recognize early signs of cold-related medical emergencies such as stroke and heart attack. It will also strengthen its emergency response system to ensure quick medical assistance when needed.