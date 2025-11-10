Aespa will be performing at domes in Osaka and Tokyo in April, it announced at its Tokyo show held over the weekend.

The four-member group is expanding its third international tour, “Synk: aeXis Line,” which began with three concerts in Seoul. Aespa then visited three cities in Japan for nine shows and will head over to Bangkok this coming weekend.

The newly added shows include two at Kyocera Dome in Osaka and two at Tokyo Dome, slated for April 11-12 and 25-26, respectively. The Osaka gig will be the group’s first at Kyocera Dome.

By the end of this year, aespa is expected to drop a digital single under the same title as the ongoing tour. Its latest album was its sixth EP, “Rich Man,” from September. The EP was the group's seventh million-selling set and ranked No. 14 on Billboard 200.