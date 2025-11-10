A taxi driver in Seoul was sentenced to prison for extorting 150 million won ($103,156) from 160 intoxicated passengers after smearing a mixture resembling vomit on them after they fell asleep.

The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced the taxi driver to four years and six months in prison on Friday, on the charges of extortion, attempted extortion and false accusation.

The 68-year-old had previously served one year for similar crimes.

According to the verdict, once victims fell asleep in his taxi, the driver mixed rice porridge, soda and coffee to create “fake vomit." He then smeared the mixture on himself, the passenger and the car seats to stage the scene. He would then wake the passenger and ask for a hefty settlement.

The driver even planted broken glasses on the car floor to pretend the passenger had assaulted him. He then told his victims that the fine for beating a taxi driver could amount to 10 million won.

The standard compensation fee for vomiting in a cab in Seoul is 150,000 won, according to the Seoul Taxi Association. This covers cleaning costs and the driver's wage for 10 hours of missed work.

The driver’s scheme was uncovered in April when he was arrested by a police officer posing as a passenger in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.