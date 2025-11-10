Rose of Blackpink cinched three Grammy nominations with her smash hit “APT.”: song of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

“I cannot believe my life. I am STILL trying to process everything. … This means so much to me and many many others. I’m feeling so incredibly grateful today,” she wrote on her social media.

The artist gave a shoutout to collaborator Bruno Mars — “Look at that!!!” — sharing a video that captured the moment of her watching the announcement.

This marks a first-ever nomination for a K-pop female artist, and the first time a K-pop musician has been shortlisted for a major category.

BTS was the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination: pop duo/group performance for three consecutive years from 2021 and album of the year and music video of the year in 2023.