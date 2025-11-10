A Chinese fishing boat capsized off the southwestern coast Monday, leaving nine people unaccounted for, officials said.

The 99-ton vessel was reported to have turned over some 150 kilometers southwest of the island of Eocheong at 8:53 a.m., the Gunsan Coast Guard said, citing a distress call from the Chinese coast guard.

Of the 11 people aboard, two were rescued by a passing cargo ship, while nine remained missing.

Four patrol vessels and helicopters have been deployed to the site to search for the crew members.

The accident occurred just a day after another Chinese fishing vessel capsized in southwestern waters, leaving two Chinese crew members dead and three others missing.

The remaining six crew members were rescued by nearby vessels. (Yonhap)