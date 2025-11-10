President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated South Korean esports team T1 on winning the League of Legends World Championships for the third consecutive year, calling it a "remarkable feat."

Lee posted the Facebook message, after T1 clinched its third straight LoL title Sunday at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the first time a team has achieved such a record in the esports' history.

"It is a remarkable feat that will go down in the history of esports," Lee wrote.

Lee said the Korean team once again demonstrated South Korea's strength as an "esports powerhouse" and pledged continued support for the sector.

"The government will actively support the development of the culture industry, including esports, so that our athletes can continue to pursue their dreams and passions," he added. (Yonhap)