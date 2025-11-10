The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" remained at No. 2 in its 20th week on Billboard's main albums chart.

According to a Billboard preview released Sunday, the album ranked just behind global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week in a row.

The soundtrack previously topped the chart twice before ceding the No. 1 spot to Swift.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.

During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 84,000 equivalent album units, down 1 percent from the previous week.

The soundtrack secured five nominations at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards in February. Among them, the standout track "Golden" was nominated for Song of the Year. (Yonhap)