The Jeju Provincial Government said Sunday that a 3 billion won ($2 million) deal had been signed to export beef and pork to Singapore, the first since an agreement to allow meat exports there was reached earlier this month.

The deal was finalized during the “2025 Invitation to Jeju, Korea” event at the Oasia Hotel in Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday, designed to promote exchanges between businesses from Jeju and Southeast Asia.

A total of 19 Jeju-based companies took part in the event, holding 46 business meetings with buyers from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Over the course of the three days, the event generated more than 190 export consultations and led to the signing of three letters of intent.

Among the key outcomes, Jeju meat producer Daehan F&B signed a 3 billion won contract with Singaporean logistics company Culina to supply up to 200 head of Korean cattle, butchered in Jeju, and 52 metric tons of pork annually.

In conjunction with the business event, a pop-up store featuring Jeju-made products opened in Singapore, offering tangerine-based foods, cosmetics and wellness products from Jeju brands.

The deal follows a bilateral agreement reached in early November between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to facilitate exports of Korean beef and pork to Singapore.

“The ‘2025 Invitation to Jeju, Korea’ has become a meaningful platform for Jeju firms and startups seeking to expand into global markets,” an official from the Jeju Provincial Government said.