South Korea can expect a brief spell of cold weather starting Monday before temperatures return to levels similar to previous years, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Sunday.

The KMA attributed the drop in temperatures to a high-pressure system expanding toward the West Sea, bringing in cold, northerly winds into the Korean Peninsula.

Compared to morning temperatures from Sunday, Monday’s morning temperatures are projected to be 4-8 degrees Celsius lower, with average nationwide low temperatures expected to range from 0-6 C.

Monday’s cold conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday, with average nationwide lows expected to reach below zero at minus 2 C, with nationwide highs expected to sit between 13 C and 18 C.

In Seoul, morning lows on Monday are expected to reach as low as 2 C while temperatures are expected to reach as low as 3 C on Tuesday.

Strong winds are also expected between Monday and Tuesday, possibly driving apparent temperatures lower than actual temperatures. In coastal and mountainous regions, wind speeds between 15 to 20 meters per second may be observed.

The cold temperatures are expected to subside starting Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures on Wednesday projected to be similar or higher than average temperatures from previous years.

On Wednesday, average nationwide lows are expected to range between -1 C to 10 C, while highs on average are expected to range from 10-18 C.

Though subject to change, the KMA said a heavy rain and high seas watch may be issued for southern regions, including Jeju Island, Thursday, depending on how a low-pressure system develops near the island throughout the week.