Yoon’s large prison deposits raise questions over possible misuse of inmate fund system for political fundraising

Former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center for his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, has received over 650 million won ($446,500) in prison deposits over the past three months.

The large influx of deposits has sparked concerns that the system may have been exploited as a channel for political fundraising.

Yoon collected some 657.26 million won in prison deposits, or personal funds deposited to inmates for their use while incarcerated, over a period of 109 days from July 10 to Oct. 26, according to data submitted by the Ministry of Justice to Rep. Park Eun-jung of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party.

The total was deposited across 12,794 transactions, averaging over 100 deposits per day, making Yoon the top recipient of inmate deposits at the detention center.

Under South Korean law, the maximum balance an inmate can hold as prison deposits is 4 million won. Any deposits exceeding this threshold may either receive the payments upon release or they can be transferred to a personal bank account upon request.

Yoon has withdrawn about 651 million won through 180 transactions, according to the data provided by the ministry.

Observers say the current prison funds system is vulnerable to misuse, due to its lack of disclosure and taxation enforcement.

While inmates are restricted to a 4 million won account balance, there is no limit to the total amount received or the number of deposits made, as long as the balance remains under the cap, effectively allowing for small, continuous deposits and frequent withdrawals.

Though prison deposits are technically subject to taxation, enforcement is rare due to limitations in the National Tax Service’s data collection on prison transactions.

A proposed amendment to the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act is currently under review at the National Assembly — which would grant the NTS authority to request detailed transaction records from correctional facilities — though when this law will pass is unclear.

Rep. Park believes "the prison deposit system, which was originally introduced to improve inmate convenience, has effectively been transformed into a political fundraising channel" for Yoon.

"It seems urgent to devise institutional reforms, such as setting limits on deposit amounts, to prevent misuse that goes against the system’s original intent," Park underscored.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who is also detained at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center for her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in candidate nominations during elections, received around 22.5 million won from Aug. 12 to Oct. 26. Kim withdrew about 18.56 million won during the same period through 18 transactions.

Following Yoon on the list of top deposit recipients at the Seoul Detention Center were Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party, who is accused of receiving illegal political funds, and Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, who faces charges of making unlawful political donations.

Kweon has received about 16.6 million won and withdrawn 16.44 million won since his incarceration on Sept. 16, while Han has received around 5.64 million won and withdrawn 1.14 million won since being detained on Sept. 23.