The Seoul bus union said Sunday it would postpone its planned strike until after Suneung on Thursday.

The union, which had previously threatened to begin a strike on Wednesday, said it will hold additional negotiations on Thursday instead and will not stop work before then.

"To minimize public inconvenience, we will do our best to reach a collective agreement and wage deal as early as possible," the union said.

On Suneung day, South Korea goes all out to support millions of college entrance exam takers nationwide. Offices adjust work hours to ensure smooth public transportation, and even planes delay landings to avoid disrupting the listening comprehension tests.

Seoul's bus drivers and the management have been deadlocked for more than six months over revisions to the regular wage and pay system.

The management argues that wages should be calculated based on actual hours worked, with no overtime paid as long as total hours are less than 209 per month — a guide figure used by the Labor Ministry for a 40 hour week.

But as the 209 hour figure is calculated by factoring in one paid day off a week, the union contends that the base hours should be 176 — eight actual hours worked per day. Since they regularly work more than that, they are asking for one hour of overtime per day, and compensation for paid leave and weekend work.