ULSAN -- The body of another worker was recovered Sunday from under the rubble following last week's deadly collapse of a boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

The boiler tower at the Ulsan branch of Korea East-West Power Co., a state-run utility, collapsed Thursday while in the process of being demolished, initially trapping seven workers.

As rescue operations continued, firefighters pulled the body of a 44-year-old victim from the debris Sunday morning, following the recovery of two bodies last Friday.

Authorities said that the man died Friday morning while waiting for rescue under the collapsed structure.

The confirmed death toll from the collapse rose to three as of Sunday. Two others are presumed dead and believed to still be trapped under the debris, while the exact locations of the remaining two workers have not been confirmed, officials said.

The 60-meter-tall boiler tower was being weakened at the time of the collapse after its operation was suspended in 2021 following 40 years of use. (Yonhap)