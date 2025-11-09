구미시청 공식 유튜브 계정에 게시된 구미라면축제 홍보 영상이 흑인의 피부색을 조롱하는 것으로 비춰질 수 있는 ‘블랙페이스(Blackface)’ 장면을 담고 있다는 이유로 해외 온라인 커뮤니티에서 논란이 일고 있다.

이 영상은 구미시가 오는 7일부터 9일까지 열리는 ‘구미라면축제’를 홍보하기 위해 게시한 것으로, 1980년대 인기 애니메이션 ‘아기공룡 둘리’ 속 캐릭터로 분장한 배우들이 등장해 라면을 주제로 한 노래를 부른다.

이 중 ‘마이콜’ 캐릭터는 원작에서도 어두운 피부색으로 묘사되며, 구미시의 영상에서는 해당 역을 맡은 배우가 얼굴에 짙은 갈색 분장을 하고 아프로 가발을 쓴 채 등장한다.

9일 새벽, 한 이용자가 해외 커뮤니티 레딧(Reddit)에 해당 화면을 캡처해 "구미시가 블랙페이스 영상을 홍보하고 있다”고 비판하면서 급속히 확산됐다.

비판 댓글도 이어졌다. 한 이용자는 “이게 시청 공식 유튜브 채널이 맞나요? 공식 계정에서 블랙페이스 영상을 올리다니 말이 되나요?”라고 지적했다. 또 다른 이용자는 "한국에선 논란이 없을 수 있어도 외국에서 보면 그냥 블랙페이스다"라며 "더 논란 되기 전에 영상 내리고 사과문이나 올려라"라고 비판했다.

한 시청자는 구미시와 국가인권위원회에 민원을 제기했다고 밝혔다. 인권위는 해당 사건을 구미시로 이관했지만, 민원인에 따르면 시는 영상을 삭제하거나 재검토하겠다는 입장을 밝히지 않고 “독자적으로 판단하겠다”고만 답했다.

블랙페이스는 비(非)흑인 배우가 흑인을 묘사하기 위해 얼굴을 검게 칠하는 행위를 말한다. 이는 19세기 미국의 ‘민스트럴 쇼(minstrel show)’에서 시작된 인종차별적 전통으로, 당시 공연에서는 흑인을 비하하고 조롱하는 고정관념을 퍼뜨렸다. 오늘날 블랙페이스는 전 세계적으로 인종차별과 문화적 무감각의 상징으로 간주되며, 대부분의 국가에서 강하게 비판받고 있다.

구미시는 영상에 대해 별도의 입장을 밝히지 않았다.

<기사 원문>

A promotional video posted to the official YouTube channel of the city of Gumi in North Gyeongsang Province is facing public backlash for featuring what appears to be a character in blackface.

The Gumi City Government uploaded the video on Oct. 30 to promote its ramyeon festival, held from Friday to Sunday. In the clip, actors dressed as characters from “Dooly the Little Dinosaur,” a beloved Korean cartoon that first aired in 1983, sing a song celebrating ramyeon.

Among the characters is Michael, an aspiring singer modeled after Michael Jackson. Although the character is Korean, Michael is depicted with darker skin in the original animation. In the city’s video, the actor portraying Michael is seen wearing dark brown face paint and an afro wig.

The video went viral after a Reddit user shared screenshots early Sunday morning, accusing the city of “promoting blackface videos.”

Criticism quickly followed. “Isn’t this a city’s official YouTube channel? And you guys are just straight up posting blackface videos?” one commenter wrote. Another Korean comment urged, “It may not draw criticism in Korea, but from an overseas perspective, it’s blackface. Take the video down and issue an apology before it becomes more problematic.”

Another viewer said they had filed a formal complaint with both the city government and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, the country’s largest independent human rights institution. The NHRCK referred the case to Gumi City, but the complainant said the city declined to review or remove the video, stating that it would “make its own judgment” on the matter.

Blackface refers to the practice of non-Black performers darkening their skin to portray caricatures of Black people — a racist tradition that originated in 19th-century American minstrel shows. These performances perpetuated demeaning stereotypes and were used to mock and marginalize Black communities. Today, blackface is widely recognized as a form of racial discrimination and cultural insensitivity.

Gumi City was not immediately available to comment.