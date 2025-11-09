Kumho Petrochemical Group said Sunday it will adopt carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, technology in its energy generation business and promote waste-to-resource recycling as part of its plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Spearheading related initiatives are the group’s major affiliates including Kumho Petrochemical, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals and Kumho Polychem.

Kumho Petrochemical recently renewed its “Zero Waste to Landfill” Gold certification for the Yeosu Second Energy plant, which recycles combustion residues from power boilers. The company plans to extend the certification to six additional sites, including Yeosu First Energy.

In July, it completed a CCUS facility that captures carbon dioxide from boiler emissions and repurposes it for beverage-grade CO2, dry ice and other industrial uses, helping cut greenhouse gas output.

The company was also recognized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for contributing to regulatory improvements on carbon nanotube production under the EU’s Reach framework, including clearer standards for evaluating nanomaterials.

Kumho P&B Chemicals has installed a calorific value monitoring system at its Yeosu plant in and an IoT-based air pollution control system at its Gwangyang logistics center to enable real-time emissions tracking, while also tightening safety procedures for its cumene hydroperoxide facilities.

Earlier this year, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals introduced a recycling process at its new plant that reuses wastewater from methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production as raw materials including chlorine and caustic soda, reducing resource consumption.

The company also maintains ISCC PLUS certification for producing MDI using renewable methanol and bio-naphtha, and is expanding its lineup of low-VOC products for construction and automotive applications.

Kumho Polychem has increased its air pollutant treatment capacity by adding regenerative thermal oxidizers and vapor combustion units and has strengthened environmental and operational safety with new wastewater pipeline infrastructure.