Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear on Saturday for questioning by a special counsel team over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team summoned Yoon on Monday, ordering him to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The special counsel team previously demanded his appearance on Oct. 23, but the former president did not comply, citing the trial schedules of his lawyers.

Yoon, who is in custody over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, is separately accused of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in connection with the Marine's case.

Investigators suspect he ordered the presidential office and the defense ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility.

The former president is also suspected of helping former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains, without wearing proper safety equipment, such as a life vest. (Yonhap)