"APT.," BLACKPINK member Rose's collaborative single with Bruno Mars, and "Golden" from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," were nominated for key categories at the 68th Grammy Awards, including the Song of the Year.

The Recording Academy, which presents the awards, announced the 2026 nominations across 95 categories for the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Rose's "APT." was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- two of the "Big-Six" general field categories -- as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

"Golden" from "Kpop Demon Hunters" was nominated for the Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Remixed Recording. The film was also nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

It marks the first Grammy nominations for K-pop music since superband BTS received a nomination with "My Universe," a collaboration single with global pop icon Coldplay, in 2023.

Rose's "APT." is a track from her first full-length album, "rosie." It enjoyed global popularity, dominating major music charts in South Korea and abroad after its release. In September, Rose won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in the United States for "APT."

"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as members of the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x. It achieved a milestone for K-pop, topping both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

International girl group Katseye under Hybe, the parent company of BigHit -- the management agency of K-pop superband BTS -- was nominated for the Best New Artist and the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The award-winning original musical "Maybe Happy Ending" was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. (Yonhap)