South Korea's defense ministry on Saturday "strongly denounced" the North's suspected ballistic missile launch, calling for the North to halt acts that heighten tension between the Koreas.

"The South's military strongly condemns the recent ballistic missile launch by the North, and expresses deep regret for (the North's) statement denouncing South Korea-US annual exercises and conference," the ministry said in a notice to the press.

It also called on North Korea to "immediately halt" all acts heightening tensions between the two Koreas.

The statement came a day after North Korea launched one suspected short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, a day after it warned of proper measures against the latest US sanctions on Pyongyang. (Yonhap)