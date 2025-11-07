– Tickets and travel packages now available for global K-pop fans

– "Play&Stay" package combines live performances with premium Korean travel experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- interpark Global, a travel and ticketing platform operated by NOL Universe for international visitors, is inviting global fans to Korea this holiday season with exclusive access to two of the year's most anticipated K-pop events — G-DRAGON's encore concert and the SBS Gayo Daejeon. The platform will offer both ticket-only options and combined travel packages, introducing a new way for fans to experience K-culture through live performances and immersive travel.

G-DRAGON's "2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN SEOUL: ENCORE" will take place from December 12 (Fri) to 14 (Sun) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. interpark Global will open ticket sales for international fans, providing both standard tickets and "Play&Stay" packages that include hotel accommodations. These packages allow visitors to enjoy a seamless premium experience combining live K-pop performances with Korean travel. Fan club pre-sales begin on November 10 (Mon) at 9 PM KST / 7 AM ET, followed by general sales on November 11 (Tue) at 8 PM KST / 6 AM ET.

interpark Global will also serve as a major partner for the "2025 SBS GAYO DAEJEON Winter," taking place on December 25 (Thu) at Inspire Arena in Incheon. Featuring a star-studded first lineup including Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, this year's event — themed "Golden Loop" — will mark the grand finale of the 2025 K-pop season. interpark Global will offer exclusive "Play&Stay" packages that combine the special pre-show "Blue Carpet" session with shuttle service and hotel accommodations, providing fans with a unique on-site experience. K-culture travel packages are scheduled to go on sale in mid-November, and interpark Global members can also receive a ₩30,000 discount coupon for shuttle packages purchased through the end of November.

An interpark Global representative said, "This holiday season, we look forward to welcoming global fans to experience K-pop up close through interpark Global. We will continue expanding our services to help fans from around the world experience the vibrant energy of Korean culture firsthand through innovative travel-linked concert experiences."

interpark Global serves over 7.6 million international users, offering ticketing for K-pop concerts, festivals, musicals, and other cultural events. The platform's signature Play&Stay program bundles accommodations and transportation with live performance access, creating an integrated cultural tourism experience that strengthens Korea's position as a global hub for entertainment.