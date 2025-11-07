A senior South Korean diplomat on Friday called on Japan to work together to strengthen the positive cycle of bilateral relations between the two countries, as they held their first strategic talks in more than a year.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo made the remark during the 16th strategic dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, stressing the need for the cooperation in a way that would benefit the peoples of the two countries.

Park said the two governments should "continue close communication to seek solutions to pending bilateral issues, while expanding cooperation in areas that bring tangible benefits to both peoples, thereby reinforcing a virtuous cycle in the development of relations," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties and continuing the positive momentum," it said.

They also shared the view that cooperation between the two sides has become vital in the midst of the complex international landscape where security and the economy are increasingly interconnected.

Funakoshi, in turn, expressed hope to work closely with Seoul to build on the outcome of the recent summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

At their first one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Gyeongju last week, Lee and Takaichi shared the need to enhance cooperation in a future-oriented manner.

The two vice ministers also exchanged assessments on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to maintain close coordination in efforts for peace and stability, based on the shared principle of denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also agreed to continue their trilateral partnership with the United States, their mutual ally, and explore new potential areas for further collaboration, the ministry said.

Friday's talks marked the first strategic dialogue held since the leadership changes in both countries.

The talks came as Seoul and Tokyo seek to maintain the positive momentum in the bilateral ties that have dramatically improved over the past two years. (Yonhap)