Delta Future Industry Summit 2025 Charts Southeast Asia’s Transformation through Sustainable AI, Smart Manufacturing and Energy Resilience

BANGKOK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, hosted today the Delta Future Industry Summit 2025 under the theme "Transforming Industry with AI, Automation & Energy in Southeast Asia". The summit brought together prominent policymakers, business leaders, industry experts, and academia, to explore how the integration of sustainable artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing, and energy resilience is fostering Southeast Asia's transformation towards an intelligent, sustainable and connecting society.

Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry remarked: "Southeast Asia is entering a new era where technology and sustainability must advance hand in hand. By embracing AI, automation, and clean energy, we are building competitive and sustainable industries for future generations. Thailand remains committed to fostering regional collaboration, developing digital talent, and advancing smart industrial ecosystems that drive inclusive growth and global impact."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., said, "We would like to thank Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry Dr. Rangsitpol and all participants for sharing valuable industry insights at this year's Summit. This annual venue exemplifies our commitment to create a smarter, greener Southeast Asia together with our partners. By accelerating collaboration, innovation and the deployment of our smart energy-saving solutions, we empower industries and mankind to achieve their sustainability goals. We look forward to upgrading industries across Southeast Asia with the new ideas that we have explored today.

Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer, Delta Electronics, Inc., underscored in her "Greening Intelligence: Charting the Future of Sustainable AI" address, "The research report by Economist Impact that we have supported, highlights that innovative energy-efficient technologies and collaboration across the ecosystem can enable green AI. Up to 78% of companies expect energy efficiency in their AI operations to be relevant within a year while grid resilience was also identified as a key challenge. Delta's vision is to foster sustainable AI by reinventing 'grid to chip' power conversion from traditional AC-DC power to high-voltage DC and by enhancing resilience through microgrids."

As industries throughout the region stand at a pivotal crossroads of digital transformation and sustainability imperatives, this year's summit spotlighted how the convergence of AI, automation, and energy management is driving a new era of intelligent and responsible industrial growth. The event offered a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and strengthening regional collaboration toward a smarter and greener future.

The event began with an opening address on "Enabling Smart and Sustainable Industry in Southeast Asia for Global Impact," delivered by Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, who emphasized the government's vision for accelerating industrial modernization and sustainable innovation across the region.

The session, titled "From Automation to Autonomous Solution," featured Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Thailand, and Mr. Sakda Sae-Ueng, SEA Datacenter Platform Head of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Mr. Vatsun stated "In the age of AI, automation is evolving beyond simple, rule-based tasks to become highly adaptable and intelligent processes powered by machine learning and generative AI. This transformation is driving significant gains in workforce productivity and user experience. As AI-powered automation becomes central to innovation, organizations must focus on maximizing value, addressing emerging challenges, and preparing their people and systems for the future."

The summit continued with two dynamic panel discussions that examined the region's key transformations in digital infrastructure and manufacturing. The first panel, "How Smart Buildings and Data Centers Are Shaping the Future of Digital Infrastructure," featured Mr. Ke-Vin Lim, Head of Group Innovation at City Developments Limited; Mr. Suthipat Lueprasert, Managing Director of NTT Global Data Centers (Thailand) Ltd.; and Mr. Jacob Sng, SEA Building Automation Platform Head of Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore). The panelists shared insights on the role of AI-driven systems in optimizing building performance, enhancing data center efficiency, and promoting sustainable design across the region.

The second panel, "Powering the Smart Factory with Energy Intelligence and Industrial Automation," brought together Mr. Sven Herschel, VP Bosch Connected Services (Asia Pacific), Bosch Singapore; Mr. Angkhan Tongkumphong, Acting Director of Facility Engineering and Maintenance at Western Digital Storage Technologies (Thailand) Ltd.; Mr. Joshua Chang, Equipment Manufacturing Operations & Quality Manager, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and Mr. Alan Chou, SEA Industrial Automation Platform Head at Delta Electronics (Thailand). The panelists discussed how energy intelligence, industrial automation, and digital transformation are reshaping Southeast Asia's manufacturing ecosystem, driving efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness across the region.

Additionally, Delta showcased the following innovations supporting future industrial transformation during the summit:

Together, these exhibits reflected Delta's holistic approach to transforming how buildings, factories, and digital ecosystems operate demonstrating that technological progress and sustainability can move forward in perfect alignment.

The Delta Future Industry Summit 2025 continues to serve as a vital platform for sharing insights, fostering partnerships, and shaping the region's intelligent and low-carbon future.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.