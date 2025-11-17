진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 제목: Doubts grow over 'world-class' claims of Pyongyang General Hospital

기사 요약: 이달 초 문을 연 북한 평양종합병원은 2천 병상 규모를 갖춘 대형 시설이지만, 이에 비해 의료 장비는 여전히 크게 부족해 보인다.

[1] North Korea's newly opened Pyongyang General Hospital, hailed by state media as a facility at the "world's best level," is drawing skepticism after Seoul officials and observers said it appears to lack even basic modern medical equipment.

* hail: (특히 신문 등에서 아주 훌륭하거나 특별한 것으로) 묘사하다

* skepticism: 회의론

* lack of: ~의 부족

[2] The hospital, which began admitting patients Monday, according to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency, after more than five years of construction, was touted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the heart of national health modernization. Yet photographs and videos released by state outlets KCNA and Korean Central Television show only limited equipment — notably a computed tomography scanner and an X-ray machine, with no sign of a magnetic resonance imaging device or other high-end diagnostic systems.

* admit: 입장하게 하다; (무엇이 사실임을 마지못해) 인정하다

* tout: 장점을 내세우다, 홍보하다

* modernization: 현대화

* high-end: 고급의

[3] Despite its impressive infrastructure — with a helipad, grand lobby and conference halls — as shown in photos and videos, the hospital's interior suggests serious technological shortfalls.

* despite: ~에도 불구하고

* impressive: 인상적인

* suggest: 시사하다; 암시하다

* shortfall: 부족한 양

[4] A Seoul Unification Ministry official, requesting anonymity, said Wednesday that Seoul's assessment, based on the photos, indicates that the facility likely "struggled to secure high-priced, cutting-edge medical equipment." The official added that the most expensive device seen during Kim's inspection was a CT scanner, underscoring Pyongyang's continued challenges under international sanctions restricting imports of advanced medical technology.

* anonymity: 익명성

* assessment: 평가(한 의견)

* indicate: (사실임·존재함을) 나타내다/보여주다

* cutting-edge: 최첨단

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10609496

