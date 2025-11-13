진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 제목: Talk of Beijing's lifting Hallyu ban 'premature': Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange

기사 교약: 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 한중 정상회담 만찬 자리에서 한국 가수의 중국 공연 제안에 긍정적으로 반응했다는 일부 언론 보도와 관련해, 대중문화교류위는 이를 과도하게 해석하는 것은 신중할 필요가 있으며, 성급한 판단이라는 입장을 밝혔다.

[1] Amid rising hopes that Beijing will lift its unofficial Hallyu ban, following South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping's in-person summit on Saturday, the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange remained cautious, stressing it remains too early to draw conclusions.

* raise hope: 희망을 드높이다

* lift: ~을 없애다; ~을 들어올리다

* summit: 정상회담; (산의) 정상

* cautious: 조심스러운

[2] In a press release Sunday, the committee dismissed news reports that Xi had "responded favorably" to Park Jin-young's suggestion during the Korea-China banquet that Korean artists be allowed to perform in China. Park, the founder of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, co-chairs the committee launched last month aimed at promoting exchanges and fostering the sector into a globally competitive industry.

* respond: (남의 말·행동에 대해 특정한) 반응을 보이다

* favorably: 호의적으로, 호의를 가지고

* suggestion: 제안, 의견

* banquet: (공식적, 형식을 갖춘) 연회, 만찬

[3] This comes after several news outlets reported that Saturday's high-stakes meeting signaled a thaw from the period of diplomatic chill that followed Seoul's 2016 decision to install the US' THAAD missile defense system on its soil. As a form of retaliation, China essentially banned performances on its soil of Hallyu, also known as the Korean Wave, including K-pop -- though it has never officially acknowledged the policy.

* high-stakes: 중대한 이해 관계가 걸린 (stakes: 걸린 돈, 판돈)

* thaw: (적대적이던 국가 사이의) 해빙기; 녹다

* chill: 냉기

* retaliation: 보복

[4] Calling such interpretations "premature," the committee said it is too early to assume any changes or read too much into the discussion. However, it noted that the friendly and cooperative atmosphere established during the summit could help pave the way for more cultural exchanges between the countries in the future.

* interpretation: 해석; 이해

* premature: 시기상조의; 너무 이른

* assume: (사실일 것으로) 추정하다

* atmosphere: (한정된 공간의) 분위기, 공기

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10606827

