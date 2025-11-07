Tomorrow x Together's main dancer and rapper channels his unique artistic flair through first solo album

Nearly seven years after his debut with Tomorrow x Together, Yeonjun is ready to show his authentic self with his first-ever solo album, "No Labels: Part 01," dropping Friday afternoon.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to it. I hope listeners can listen, feel and enjoy my music just as it is," the 26-year-old said in a statement released to local press by his agency Big Hit Music on Friday.

The mini album is about stripping away all labels and modifiers to show Yeonjun's most authentic self, according to Big Hit Music.

Calling the album "the version of myself he has always wanted to show," Yeonjun said that he felt pressure while working on his first EP.

"It felt completely different from working on my mixtape. But my love for this album was stronger than pressure, and I got deeply involved in many parts of the album's creation," he said.

The group's main rapper and dancer released his first solo mixtape, "Ggum," in September last year. In July, he again invited listeners to his musical world through "Ghost Girl," a solo track featured on TXT's fourth full-length album, "The Star Chapter: Together."

Leading the six-track package is the main track "Talk To You," which explores the magnetic attraction between two people. The song blends the emotion with a hard rock sound, featuring a bold guitar riff and lively drum beats that highlight the musician's strong, gritty vocals.

Other side tracks include "Forever," "Let Me Tell You (feat. Daniela of Katseye)," "Do It," "Nothin' Bout Me" and "Coma."

Every track on the album explores a different genre, and each one reflects his personal color and style, Yeonjun explained.

When he first heard the main track, the singer said it instantly clicked.

"The moment I heard it, I thought, 'This is my song.' It had the image I wanted to express. Also, I had a clear idea of the message and image I wanted to convey on stage, so I worked closely with the performance directing team to fine-tune the overall concept and choreography," Yeonjun explained.

Yeonjun also thanked Moa — the group's official fandom — for waiting for his solo album, saying it will be worth it. "Just feel and enjoy the music as it is. I'm always grateful (for my fans), and I love you all," he said.